2019: Okowa challenges media to hold stakeholders accountable

As count down to the general elections continues, Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has challenged the media to guarantee sustainable democracy by partnering with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and holding stakeholders accountable.

The governor gave the charge on Tuesday in Asaba when the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of Independent Newspapers Limited, Mr Ade Ogidan presented a letter of nomination as the newspaper’s “Governor of the year, 2018 award” to the governor.

According to the governor, “this is the right time for the press to be the voice of Nigeria, the voice of the people and guarantee a sustainable democracy which is important for our nation to be reckoned with In the comity of nations.

“It is my hope that the press will partner with INEC and ensure a free, fair, credible elections that will be acceptable by the people and boost the confidence of the international community.

The governor described the award as a recognition of what his administration was doing in conjunction with Deltans to make the state better.

“It is a thing of joy that you have found me worthy to receive the Governor of the Year, 2018 award; it is not just an award for me because, whatever we are doing is in partnership with our people.

“It is not just possible for us to excel without the people, we had town hall meetings and at different interractive sessions, they tell us about their needs and with the members of the executive council, we set out to deliver the needs of the people,” Governor Okowa said.

“We thank Deltans for their cooperation and partnership for the past three years plus, looking back at the successes we have recorded, we need to give the glory to God,” he said.

The governor who described Deltans as wonderful, accommodating people to work with, disclosed that several roads have been constructed by his administration, including in the difficult terrain of the creeks because of the cooperation of the people.

He added that more than 400, 000 persons have enrolled in the contributory health insurance scheme despite the fact that it was a novel programme in the country.

“We are doing a lot and our people are cooperating with us, we thank God for what we have been able to achieve as a state and as a government, we will continue to partner with the media in delivering on electoral promises,” Governor Okowa said at the occasion which was witnessed by members of the state executive council.

Mr Ogidan had said Governor Okowa was nominated for the award because of the delivery of good governance by his administration which has impacted in the state and the nation.