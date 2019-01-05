2019: Sen. Adamu begins campaign for Buhari

By Awayi Kuje

The Senator representing Nasarawa West Senatorial District, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu, has begun his third term senatorial campaign with a call on Nigerians to vote President Muhammadu Buhari, to complete his good work beyond 2019.

Adamu (APC), made the call on Saturday in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Adamu, a former governor of the state, noted that with the feat so far made by the s APC under President Buhari led-government, the party would remain in power in Nigeria beyond 2019.

He expressed optimism that President Buhari would win 2019 election considering the support that he is receiving from Nigerians day and night.

“I want to call on you to use your PVCs to vote for me, President Buhari, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, the Nasarawa state APC governorship candidate and all other APC candidates during the 2019 elections.

“APC government has done a lot in impacting positively on the lives of Nigerians, hence the need for us to vote President Buhari for second term,” he said.

Adamu, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Agriculture, assured his constituents and Nigerians that he would continue to defend the nation’s interest, if re-elected to the red chamber.

Also, Gov. Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State, urged the electorate to vote President Buhari and all other APC candidates during the forthcoming general elections.

Al-Makura who was represented by his deputy, Mr Silas Agara, said a vote for APC was a vote for progress and development.

The governor urged the people of the state and Nigerians to shun violence and live in peace during and after the election in the interest of development.

Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi , the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, urged Nigerians to vote APC at all levels to enjoy more dividend of democracy.

Balarabe-Abdullahi (APC-Umaisha/Ugya) also said Nigerians would massively vote President Buhari in 2019 considering his achievements which had impacted positively on the lives of the people.

The speaker, who is also the National Vice Chairman of North Central Zone of Nigeria Conference of Speakers of State Legislators, also tasked the party’s supporters to work tirelessly for the victory of the party at all levels come 2019.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ceremony was attended by politicians, including Halilu Envulunza, Hassan Liman, the state governorship aspirant.