2019: United Christian leaders forum endorses Atiku Abubakar

The United Christian Leaders Eagle-Eye Forum, a body of clergymen in Nigeria, has endorsed the candidature of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The endorsement is coming less than 48 hours to the conduct of the 2019 general election scheduled to hold on Feb. 16.

Convener of the forum Pastor Habu Aminchi said they decided to support Abubakar because the APC government which it helped to enthrone in 2015, failed to fulfill its campaign promises to Nigerians.

Aminchi said the forum with over 10 million votes nationwide was not interested in any individual but in the future of the country and its children.

“Let me start by saying that this country is in no way near the pedestal it is supposed to be as the giant of Africa.

“Instead of growth, progress, unity, peace and development, the reverse is what we are seeing and experiencing today.

“This country has been riddled with so many problems ranging from economy, educational, security, power, infrastructure and many more.

“That is why we pray and believe that with the help of God Almighty, His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will salvage the situation and make this country a pride among nations,” Aminchi said.

According to Aminchi, Senate President Bukola Saraki and House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara, deserve commendation for the stability in the National Assembly (NASS).

The forum used to occasion to appreciate the efforts of the leaders of the NASS with awards of excellence, having been able to surmount every anti democratic forces.

Earlier, Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Ango Abdullahi who collected the awards on behalf of Saraki and Dogara, said the country has drifted from the initial plan of its forefathers.

Abdullahi said the country needed a government that would unite the country to enable it realise the ambition of its forefathers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that about 73 candidates will contest in the Feb. 16 presidential election.