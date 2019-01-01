2019 will be ”complicated but great”- Trump

By Prudence Arobani

U.S. President Donald Trump has predicted that year 2019 would be a “complicated but great” year.

Trump, who stated this in his New Year message, also reeled out his administration’s achievements, which he said had surpassed all others in the U.S. history in the first two years.

“I just want to wish you a very very happy New Year. It’s going to be a great year, complicated but great. People make it overly complicated actually.

“But I will tell you, there has never been an administration, and I’m very proud of this, that’s done more than Trump administration in the first two years of office.

“Our economy is doing great. Wages are rising for the first time in many many years.

“People are getting more money, they’re working one job instead of two or three.

“Also, we’re working on new trade deal. We made a trade deal with Mexico, we made a deal with Canada, we made that deal with South Korea.

“Everybody said that couldn’t happen. We terminated the horrible one-sided Iran nuclear deal.

“Then you look at North Korea, we’re doing really well. Rockets aren’t being fired, missiles aren’t being fired, we’re in no rush.”

Trump also said one of his administration’s achievements was moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in Israel adding that “I promised it and I did it”.

He, however, regretted that in spite of the fact that the U.S. was doing so well as a country, there was the need for it to build walls to secure its borders.

Trump said: “You don’t have borders, you don’t have a country. We don’t want drug traffickers or human traffickers or illegal people with criminal records to come in.

“Our border patrol, our ICE (Immigration and Customs Endorsement) agents, our military, we’ve done great.

“But you can never do it perfectly unless you have a wall. So we have to have a wall as part of border security and we are working on it.”

The U.S. President also hinted on his preparedness to continue so as to complete eight years as a president.

He said: “We had a great two years, I’m working hard for you, I’m fighting for you, we’re going to win, we’re going to win all the way, we’re going to win in everything we do.

“So happy New Year and let’s enjoy the next year and then we’re going to enjoy the following year and then we have four more and everything is going to be so beautiful,” he said.