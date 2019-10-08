2020 Budget: Ministries with highest allocation

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday presented a budget of N10.729 trillion to the joint session of the National Assembly for approval for the 2020 fiscal year.

According to the document, some of the ministries witnessed major changes when compared to the 2019 Budget proposal submitted by Buhari.

However, the Ministry of Works and Housing had the highest figure in the Budget Bill.

Below is the budget breakdown:

Works & Housing – N262bn

Transportation – N123bn

UBEC – N112bn –

Defence – N100bn

Agriculture – N83bn

Water – N82bn

Niger Delta – N81bn

Education – N48bn

Health – N46bn

NEDC – N38bn

SIP – N30bn

FCT – N28bn