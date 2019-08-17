2020 Budget to be passed in December – Lawan

…..Says Senate expecting budget by September

The President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan on Friday assured Nigerians that the 2020 Budget would be passed before December end.

This is even as he said that the National assembly was expecting the Budget proposal to be submitted by the executive by September to allow two months deliberation before passage.

Lawan made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen shortly after visiting Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, at Government House.

“The process would return Nigeria to the annual budget of between January and December and guarantee fiscal discipline.”

He assured that the Ninth Assembly would also pass the Petroleum Industry Bill, PIB, to ensure the oil and Gas sector are given the desired reform.

Alhaji Lawan further expressed the resolve of the two wings of the National Assembly to work harmoniously for the rapid reformation of education, agriculture and other sub-sectors of the economy.

He was accompanied by some members of the leadership of the Senate as well as senators representing Katsina South, Mallam Bello Mandiya, and that of Katsina North, Senator Ahmad Babba Kaita.

The Senate President and his delegation had earlier paid Salah homage to President Buhari in Daura.

The delegation later joined Governor Masari, his deputy and Secretary to the Government of Katsina State, Dr Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, for Jumma’at prayer at Modoji Mosque.