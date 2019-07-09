2,259 corps members get skills training in Kano

By Abbas Bamalli

Alhaji Ladan Baba, the Coordinator National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kano says no fewer than 2,259 Batch B stream ‘l’ corps members posted to the State have been trained on various skills acquisition programmes.

Baba told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the passing out parade of the corps members after their three weeks orientation course at NYSC permanent orientation camp in Kusallah, Karaye Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, 1,103 male and 1,156 female corps members registered during their documentation three weeks ago.

He said the skills acquisition training was to equip them on how to be self-reliant after their one year of mandatory service to the nation.

He added that the training was also to prepare the corps members to contribute their quotas in moving the country to a higher level of development.

According to him, the scheme is partnering with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other financial institutions to provide the corps members with loans.

Baba added that the three weeks orientation training had instilled the needed requisite values centred on patriotism and selfless service to the nation.

He maintained that the corps members were expected to make contributions to the new level agenda in the state, with emphasis on girl child education.

Other areas he mentioned including Adult Mass Literacy Campaign, Sustainable Development Goals and massive campaign against Drug Abuse among others.

Baba commended the Kano state government for its commitment on reinstatement of the monthly corps members local allowance of N5,000, saying the gesture would boost their morale while discharging their duties.

He urged them to accept their posting in good faith and work assiduously to ensure that the objective of the scheme was achieved.

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on Monday assured the corps members that his administration would continue to pay the corps members their allowance as at when due. (NAN)