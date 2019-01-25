27, 474 candidates applied for 2019/20 PTDF scholarship scheme

By Edith Ike-Eboh

The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) says a total of 27, 474 candidates applied for the various platforms of the fund’s scholarship scheme for the 2019/20 academic year.

The Fund disclosed this in a statement signed by Mr Kalu Otisi, Head, Press and External Relations unit on Friday.

He said the applications were for the Overseas Postgraduate Scholarship Scheme under PTDF Strategic Partnership with universities in UK, Germany and France.

According to him, the applications are also for the undergraduate, Masters and PhD Scholarship awards in Nigerian Federal Universities under PTDF Local Scholarship Scheme.

“The application window for the Overseas Scholarship Scheme closed on December 31st, 2018 while that of the Local Scholarship (LSS) expired on the 16th of November 2018,’’ he said.

He noted that 15, 822 candidates applied for the Overseas Scholarship Scheme in the MSc category, while three 3,501 applications were received for the PhD scholarship award.

“ Out of the 8,151 that applied for the PTDF Local Scholarship Scheme, 3,740 were for the Undergraduate award, 3,393 for MSc and 1,017 for PhD.

“The next stage of the processing is the screening of candidates for interview shortlist.

“ This will be based on the following criteria; class of degree, O-level grades, and strength of personal statement,’’ he said.

He noted that only those who meet the minimum requirements for each category of the programme and those who possess the best credentials that suit the Fund’s mandate and the oil and gas industry would be invited for interviews at a date to be announced by the Fund.

Applicants are therefore advised to look out for notifications from PTDF for further information in respect of their applications. (NAN)