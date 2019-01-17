29 ships with petrol, other products arrive Lagos ports

Aisha Cole

Twenty nine ships carrying various products are waiting to berth at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Thursday in Lagos.

It said 17 of the vessels contained petrol, while the remaining 12 ships would berth with container, buckwheat, container, aviation fuel and base oil.

The NPA also stated that 25 ships carrying buckwheat, frozen fish, bulk sugar, container, buckwheat, general cargo, bulk gypsum and petrol were expected at the ports between Jan. 17 and Feb. 2. (NAN)