3.2 magnitude earthquake terrifies UK residents

The southwest English county was shaken by the quake on Thursday evening.

One resident described hearing a “thunderous roar” before the quake.

“A distant thunderous roar approached before a single jolt struck, giving me an instant headache and making my hairs stand on end,” wrote one person on Twitter.

This is the second earthquake I’ve experienced here in Langport.

As before, a distant thunderous roar approached before a single jolt struck, giving me an instant headache and making my hairs stand on end! (05.11.19, approx 22.45) 👀😊

Others said it felt as though a truck had hit their house.

“Thought something had hit the side of the house, made the windows shake, quite scary!” said another.

The US Geological Survey said the quake hit at a depth of 10 kilometres and measured as a 3.4 on the Richter scale.

The United Kingdom occasionally has small tremors. The most recent “significant” quake was a 4.6 magnitude felt in Cwmllynfell in South Wales.

The strongest in the last 20 years was a 5.2 in Lincolnshire.

