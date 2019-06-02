3 persons in trouble for invading Okorocha’s home

Police in Imo have arrested three domestic staff in connection with the invasion of the country home of the immediate past governor of the State, Rochas Okorocha.

The State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, said that the State Command swung into action immediately it got a hint of the raid on the former governor’s home.

Ladodo said that the preliminary investigation carried out by the Command showed that it was internal sabotage.

He said that three domestic staff of the ex-governor including one of the cooks had been arrested by the Police.

Ladodo said that the Closed Circut TV footage obtained by the Police showed that the act which led to the invasion of Okorocha’s bedroom was allegedly masterminded by those working in the house.

According to him, “we have arrested three domestic staff of the immediate past governor.

“Preliminary investigation carried out by us showed that the invasion was carried out by those who are working there.

“We have obtained the CCTV footage in the house and that has helped our investigation.

“The footage showed that the invasion was purely an internal sabotage. We have arrested three domestic staff. We equally arrested the Cook.”

“I want to assure Imo people that we are on top of the situation and we are doing everything possible to ensure that nothing is left undone in making sure that justice prevailed.”