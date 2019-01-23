4 new pedestrian bridges for Kubwa, Nyanya, 2 other locations

By Kabir Muhammad

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Wednesday, said that work has begun at the four locations earmarked for construction of new pedestrian bridges in the territory.

The FCT Secretary, Transportation Secretariat, Mr Kayode Opeifa, made this known when he visited the Kugbo site to ascertain the level of work in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the locations are in Kugbo, Nyanya Park, Kitiwe Street behind Wuse Market and Arab Contractor Road Junction, Kubwa.

NAN also reported that the four new bridges were awarded under the 2018 Federal Capital Territory Budget to M/S Adakhat Nig Limited for Kugbo, Emtag Nig Limited for Nyanya Park.

While Gozcon Investment Limited was awarded the bridge at Kitiwe Street and Anarock Global Services Limited was handling the Arab Contractor Road Junction, kubwa.

Opeifa expressed satisfaction with the measures put in place to ensure free flow of traffic at the sites while the construction last.

He observed that the gridlock recorded along the AYA – Nyanya route in the last few days was as a result of the remediation works embarked upon by Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

NAN also reported that FERMA officials had cut off some failed portions of the road for routine repairs, but left them uncovered for days thereby obstructing free flow of traffic along the busy expressway.

The secretary assured road users that Transportation Secretariat had put in place adequate measures to ensure free flow of traffic in all the locations where new pedestrian bridges were being constructed.

He, however, called for the understanding of the public to any inconvenience they might be experiencing during the construction period.

Opeifa reminded residents that the overall intention of the FCTA in embarking on the construction of the bridges was to provide safer means of crossing the expressways and thereby reduce the risks involved.

According to him, the Kitiwe Street pedestrian bridge is to serve as a link between the street and Wuse Market.

“When completed, shoppers visiting Wuse Market can park their vehicles at the Kitiwe Street and cross over to the market to do their business.

“This will in turn provide more parking spaces for shoppers and free all the roads around the market of gridlocks,” he said.

The secretary explained that Nyanya Bridge, located opposite Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) filing station was to serve as a link for commuters wishing to cross from the filling station side to the new Nyanya Park.

“This will in turn reduce the gridlock often associated with the large number of pedestrians that cluster the road shoulder trying to cross the highway.

“The Arab Contractors Road pedestrian bridge is a ‘prayer answered bridge’ as the residents of the area had been hoping for the day when a bridge would be constructed across the wide express way from the road junction.

“The construction of the four new pedestrian bridges is expected to be completed in 32 weeks from the date the contractors are mobilised to sites,” Opeifa added.