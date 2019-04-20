4,000 drivers abandon licences with FRSC in Ondo

By Muftau Ogunyemi

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Ondo State says more than 4,000 driver’s licence remain unclaimed in the state.

Mr Rotimi Adeleye, the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, made the disclosure while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Akure.

Adeleye expressed displeasure at the refusal of the applicants to collect their drivers licence while others were in possession of fake licence.

“As part of Easter festival patrol, we are going to place special focus on failure to install speed limit device, embark on zero tolerance for over loading as well as driving without driver’s licence.

“Right now as I am talking to you we have about 4,000 driver licence produced and unclaimed in the state. Some of them had been produced since last year.

“So, with this, we are embarking on massive enforcement of the driver licence, those drivers that had not collected their licence should endeavour to go to the licencing office where they applied for it and claim them.

“Our officers and men on the highway will not take excuses that their driver licence is at home or is under processing without any genuine evidence,” he said.

Adeleye also said that officers and men of the command would be on road through out the festive period to ensure free flow of traffic and compliance with traffic rules and regulations.

“We discovered that a lot of motorists don’t care about being on the right lane when driving or travelling, so we want to enforce that while driving with expired tyre will also be our focus.

“We are appealing to the motorists that before setting out for Easter journey, they should ensure that the light of their vehicles are working perfectly and the wipers and tyres are in good condition too.

“More so, they should ensure that they set out on their journey early to avoid over speeding,” he said. (NAN)