420 Journalists to cover 2019 polls in Kaduna

By Shuaib Sadiq

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has accredited 426 Journalists to cover the February 16 and March 2 general elections in Kaduna State.

Alhaji Kaugama Abdullahi, INEC’s Resident Commissioner for Kaduna State, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kaduna.

Abdullahi said that, Journalists from both Broadcast and Prints, representing local, national and foreign Media organizations, mostly resident in Kaduna State, had been issued with tags and kits to allow them cover the two elections.

He, however, cautioned the reporters against releasing unverified information, adding that his office and the INEC media officers are always on hand to verify all relevant information required by the journalists before going to press.

Verifying information before going to press, he said, would reduce tension and avert crisis during and after the polls.

The Commissioner urged journalists to participate fully as the electoral body was working hard to ensure the polls were free, fair and credible.

“Journalists are part of the process, we urge them to get involved fully to ensure that the process is credible.

”But they should make sure they verify their information from authorized personnel before going to press,“Abdullahi said.

NAN reports that, reporters of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), the Voice of America (VOA), Radio France International, Radio Iran, and Radio Germany (DW) were among International media accredited for the polls in the state.

Others include reporters and Cameramen representing major national Prints and Broadcast Media houses across the country.

They include: the NTA, FRCN, Channels Television, TVC, AIT, CORE TV, and the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Others are: Kaduna based Liberty TV and Radio, DITV Kaduna, Kaduna State Media Corporation (KSMC) as well Nagarta Radio.

Also accredited are reporters from different radio/FM stations and those of online media and bloggers.

Meanwhile, the INEC official said that 2,608 local Elections Observers have also been accredited to participate in the polls.

Abdullahi said the observers are representing 76 NGOs, CSOs, Faith Based organizations and other interest groups in the state.