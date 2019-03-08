518 candidates for 30 assembly seats in Anambra

By Francis Onyeukwu

Five hundred and eighteen candidates are contesting the March 9 election for the 30 legislative seats in the Anambra State House of Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Awka North State Constituency with 23 candidates has the highest number of candidates, followed by Awka South with 22 candidates.

Mr Leo Nkedife, Head Voter Education and Publicity, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), told NAN on Friday in Awka, that Ayamelu and Anaocha fielded the least number of candidates. Thirteen candidates are contesting in each of the state constituency.

He noted that only the prominent political parties such as: APGA, APC, PDP, SDP YPP presented candidates for the election.

NAN recalls that governorship election would not hold in Anambra as it held in the state in November, 2017.

Nkedife also said that INEC has distributed sensitive and non-sensitive materials for the conduct of the election.

”From 12 noon today (Friday), our men and materials will be moved to Registration Area Centres, from where our men will sleep over so as to enable them trek to the polling units.

”As you can see, we now have less activities at INEC state headquarters now because all activities are now at local government area levels”, he said.