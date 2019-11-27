6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Greek island

Crete has been struck by a magnitude-6.0 earthquake.

The powerful undersea quake rattled the Greek island and was also felt in the southern mainland shortly after 9 am on Wednesday.

The US Geological Survey and European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) gave a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 for the quake.

EMSC said it was recorded at a depth of 34 miles between the islands of Crete and Kythera, and was felt as far away as Athens, 165 miles away.

There were no initial reports of any damage or injuries from the earthquake.

Buildings have reportedly been evacuated as a precaution.

It comes a day after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake in neighbouring Albania killed at least 25 people and caused damage in the coastal city of Durres and nearby areas during the most powerful tremor to strike the Balkan country in decades.

A witness at Efthymi, in Crete, wrote on the EMSC website: ”It went on for a long time. I was outside and I could here the rails on the balconies creaking.”

Another, who was about 29 miles from the epicentre, wrote: ”Strongest I have ever felt. House shook dramatically, scary…felt that it wouldn’t stop. A very long few seconds.”

Seismologist Efthimis Lekkas, head of Greece’s Earthquake Planning and Protection Organisation, said: “Earthquakes at this depth are normally single events and are not followed by many aftershocks so there is no serious cause for concern.”

Source: