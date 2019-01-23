6 robbers in army uniform in net

By Olajide Idowu

The police in Osun have arrested six suspected robbers all dressed in military camouflage uniforms operating along Ife-Ilesa Expressway in the state.

Mr Fimihan Adeoye, the State Commissioner of Police, paraded the suspects at the command headquarters in Osogbo on Wednesday.

He said the suspects were arrested at the scene of the robbery operation by his men with the aid of local vigilantes on Monday night.

Adeoye said two other suspected highway robbers who planted spikes on the roads to puncture vehicle tyres in order to rob motorists and passengers were equally arrested.

He said before their arrest, the two-man robbery gang had used carved wooden guns, covered with black cello tapes to rob their victims.

He said police investigations established that the suspects were all from Lagos, but came to operate in Osun and always returned to base.

The police commissioner also announced the arrest of one Yekini Kareem, 62, who had been on police wanted list in the last two years.

He said Kareem, also known as Abija, lured a rice seller from Saki in Oyo to Osogbo, in May 2017 and engaged some criminals to dispossess him of his goods and money, before killing him.

He also said the command had so far arrested five persons in connection with the case between the period of the incident and December 2018.

He said the prime suspect recently arrested at his hideout in Lagos on Monday and other arrested criminal suspects would be charged to court soon. (NAN)