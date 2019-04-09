60 army personnel trained on anti-terrorism in Pakistan

By Joseph Edeh

The Nigerian Army says 60 of its personnel have so far been trained on anti-terrorism special course in Pakistan.

Maj.-Gen. Bamidele Ogunkale, the Director General of Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICN), disclosed this at a two-day Second Round of Nigeria-Pakistan Staff Talk on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that Nigeria and Pakistan signed a bilateral agreement on Military Cooperation in 2010, with emphasis on military training and

education, sending observers for military maneuver and exercise.

He added that “the bilateral agreement on military cooperation paved way for the establishment of the Nigeria-Pakistan Staff Talk.”

Ogunkale said that the first round of the staff talk deliberated on training cooperation, counter terrorism cooperation, cooperation in

counter Improvised Explosives Devices (IEDs) among others.

He explained that the cooperation offered the Nigerian Armed Forces a life extension programme and general overhaul of F-7 NI

aircraft, repair and overhaul of 14 C 130 aircraft propeller assemblies.

The director general said that the Nigerian Army had selected courses for the 2018/2019 training season on payment basis.

He said that it would be beneficial to leverage on the gains of the previous staff talk to sustain the momentum of the collaboration.

“This round of staff talks will include a presentation on counter terrorism and counter insurgency in the Nigerian perspective

by the various armed forces,”he said.

He noted that it would be expected that this round of talk would assist Nigeria to strategise to maintain peace within the troubled North East region.

Ogunkale said that Nigeria, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, resolved to enter into viable relations

with other nations to position the country as formidable force in Africa.

Maj.-General Muhammad Shafiq, the Director-General, Foreign Military Cooperation of Pakistan, said that the relationship

between the two countries dated back to 1960.

He said that “Pakistan and its Armed Forces greatly value the relations with Nigeria and its people. Our relations with

Nigeria, especially the defence collaboration is unparalleled, especially in the African continent.”

He said that a solid and unparalleled brotherly relation had been established between the two countries.

Shafiq added that the current visit to Nigeria would further enhance cooperation between the two countries.

“I am completetly hopeful that today`s event takes our bilateral relations to a new apex with a visionary futuristic collaboration

for our strategic growth,” he said.

A communiqué is expected at the end of the two-day meeting on Wednesday.