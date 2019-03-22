60 die in accident involving two buses

No fewer than 60 passengers are reported killed on Friday in a head-on collision between two buses in southern Ghana.

The incident happened about 2:00 am in the Bono East region, some 430 kilometres by road north of the capital, Accra, the region police commander, Joseph Antwi Gyawu, said “the vehicles were travelling in separate directions when the collision occurred.”

“At least 60 people have been confirmed dead and one of the buses caught fire with the other seriously mangled,” he added.

It was gathered that the buses were each carrying about 50 passengers at the time of the crash.

Emergency services, including fire fighters have put out the blazing vehicles.

Also speaking on the number of casualties, Kwame Arhin, a doctor at the Kintampo Government Hospital, said 28 people were being treated for injuries.

“We have referred four. Most of them had head injuries. I’ve seen a few being taken to the morgue,” he added.

