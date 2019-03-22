75 year old farmer remanded for Kidnapping

By Amen Gajira

A Magistrates’ Court in Minna on Friday ordered that a 75-year-old man, Lawali Tukur, who allegedly kidnapped a businessman, be remanded in prison to allow the police complete its investigations.

The police charged Tukur with two counts of criminal conspiracy and kidnapping.

Magistrate Hafsat Abdullahi, thereafter adjourned the matter until April 1, for further mention.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Insp Emmanuel Danladi, told the court that the accused was arrested by a team of policemen in Tafa Local Government Area of Niger State on March 2.

Danladi said the accused, conspired with two others, now at large, and kidnapped a businessman (name withheld) whose relatives paid a ransom of N700, 000 before he was released.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 3(4) and 2(1) of the Kidnapping and cattle rustling law of Niger state 2016.

When the charges were read to him, he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor thereafter prayed the court for an adjournment to enable police complete its investigation into the matter.