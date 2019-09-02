$9.6bn judgment: Group holds protest at UK High Commission Office

Massive protest has rocked the United Kingdom High Commission Office in Abuja following $9.6 billion judgment granted to Process and Industrial Development Ltd against Nigeria by a UK court.

The fund is to be withdrawn from Nigeria’s foreign reserves.

The protest was led by a Coalition of Civil Society Groups.

According to the protesters with various placards, they would continue the protest for the next one week until the judgement is reversed.

The inscriptions in some of the placards read: “$9.6bn judgement is a fraud,” “No to illegal take over of our national assets,” “Nigeria rejects fraudulent judgment from British judge,” “Nigeria and Britain are friends, not enemies” and “Boris Johnson help President Muhammadu Buhari fight corruption.”

There are also captions such as “Both Local and International conspirators behind the P&ID fraud must be punished,” “We say no to second slavery, this judgment cannot stand,” among others.

