9 corps members to repeat service for absconding in Kano

By Abbas Bamalli

The Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kano, Alhaji Ladan Baba says nine corps members from the 2018 Batch A are to repeat the one year national service.

The Coordinator said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the passing out of 2,682 Batch A corps members on Thursday in Kano.

According to him, the corps members absconded completely for more than three months from their places of primary assignments.

Baba added that, “these corps members will definitely repeat their service year for absconding from their places of primary assignment and it’s either they will not be paid, or be paid half of the allowance.”

He added that 21 of the corps members were also to be punished by extending their passing out from one to three months without pay.

The Coordinator disclosed that two corps members lost their lives due to natural causes during the service year.

According to Baba, a committee is currently working to reward some of the corps members who excelled during the service year at their places of primary assignment and contributing to their host communities.

“I wish to commend all security agencies in the state for ensuring the safety of the corps members during the Presidential, National Assembly, Governorship and State Assembly elections.

“Also, I commend the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for ensuring free, fair and credible election in the state, but am calling on them to pay the corps members as they promised to do so before their passing out,” he said.

According to him, the corps members have done very well during the elections, attributing the success to the training given to them in camp and later by INEC.

Read also: NYSC to review mobilisation process