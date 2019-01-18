90 Argentine satellites to be launched in China

China will send 90 satellites on its Long March-6 carrier rocket into orbit from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre for an Argentine company, the China Great Wall Industry Corporation said on Friday.

The corporation has signed a multiple launch services agreement with Satellogic, a private Argentine company specialising in Earth-observation satellites.

“The first 13 satellites will be delivered later this year.

“It will be the first time for the Long March-6 to provide launch services for an international user,’’ the corporation said.

After the 90 satellites are in orbit, an Earth observation satellite constellation will be formed, imaging the entire world with a 1-metre resolution every week.

So far, the China Great Wall Industry Corporation has successfully launched six satellites for Satellogic.

Satellogic provides solutions in the fields of agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, finance, and insurance, using satellite imaging.