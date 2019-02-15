91m Nigerians living in extreme poverty – report

Over 91 million Nigerians are now living in extreme poverty, according to the report of World Poverty Clock, a Vienna, Austria-based data lab.

The report said at least three million Nigerians have slipped into extreme poverty between November 2018 and February 2019.

According to the report, 91.16 million Nigerians were living below a dollar a day as of February 13, 2019.

Recall that in June 2018, the Brookings Institution projected that Nigeria had overtaken India as the poverty capital of the world, with 86.9 million extremely poor people.

This was further confirmed by British Prime Minister, Theresa May, who said Nigeria had become home to the largest number of very poor people in the world, putting the figures at 87 million.

