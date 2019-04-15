9th Assembly leadership: Members free to lobby opposition – APC

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it is not opposed to its members in the National Assembly consulting with members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with regards to leadership of the 9th Assembly.

A statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said that such consultations were normal in a democracy.

Issa-Onilu said contrary to media reports in some quarters, members of the APC that had been engaging in such consultations with members of the opposition had not contravened the party’s Constitution.

“We are inundated with reports of our members in the National Assembly holding consultations with members of the opposition over the election of leaders into the 9th National Assembly.

“Let me state that our party has no objection to such consultations, it is a normal democratic practice world over to stretch hands across the divides.

“And contrary to some media reports, the actions of our members do not contradict the party’s position.

“APC has comfortable majority in both chambers, therefore, we have the number to produce the leadership,” he said.

He noted that democracy recognised the importance of the opposition, especially when you do not have two-thirds which would be required at some very critical situations.

Issa-Onilu, however, said that the APC as the governing party, understood that a stable and peaceful National Assembly would enhance its capacity to deliver more to Nigerians.

He added that the party was particularly not averse to negotiation by Sen. Ahmed Lawan, and its other Senators-elect working to fulfill the position taken by it.

“It is important to note that one of the key considerations for adopting Lawan as the party’s candidate for the Senate Presidency is his ability to carry everyone along.

“The party has confidence in him not to compromise the progressive ideology of APC, so clearly, Sen. Ahmed Lawan is capable of conducting his negotiations within the prism of APC’s objectives,” he said.

The APC spokesman said further that the party would soon release its zoning and leadership arrangements for principal officers of the incoming 9th Assembly.

He said the party would also make its position clear in the coming days on the principal positions in the House of Representatives.