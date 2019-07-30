Israel to inaugurate satellite to cover Africa

Spacecom, a telecommunication firm which operates the Amos fleet of Israeli satellites, will launch its next satellite on August 3. which will cover Africa.

The Amos-17 is an advanced digital satellite that will provide communications services over Africa.

This would be the first satellite of its kind that provides the continent with high quality broadcasts and adequate frequency, in a way that fits the needs of Africa, which is known for its unstable weather that affects transmission.

Amos-17 is scheduled to launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and will orbit 36,000 kilometers above central Africa, providing TV, internet and cellular services as well as services to governments.

It will replace the Amos-16, which was launched in 2016.

Spacecom hopes a successful launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, will end a rough patch. In 2015 the company lost contact with its Amos-5 satellite and a year later Amos-6 was destroyed days before its scheduled launch when a SpaceX rocket exploded.

Source: