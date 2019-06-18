A/Ibom Elections Tribunal: Group accuses APC of ‘delay tactics’

The Akwa Ibom LIberation Movement (AILB) has condemned the All Progressives Congress (APC) over what it described as ‘delay tactics’ in the prosecution of its petitions at the Elections Tribunal.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the leader of the group, Prince Emmanuel Sam noted with displeasure that the APC and its candidates were unduly delaying the proceeding of the Tribunal.

Reacting to the outcome of the Tribunal Sitting on Tuesday, where the APC and its candidates failed to produce its party agents as witnesses but rather asked for more time, Sam urged the party to quickly show proof of its allegation of rigging.

He said that the undue delay would only serve as distraction to those who have won the elections, urging the Tribunal not to tolerate further delays.

Recall that last week, the APC candidate in the state Nsima Ekere, through his counsel, asked the Tribunal for an extension of time, a request which the Tribunal though granted but warned against further delay.

Speaking further, Sam said that it appeared that the APC was having a hard time convincing its agents to some and stand as witnesses, alleging further that there was a plot to replace the original names of witnesses and party agents.

“The trial should have been a straight forward process. If you say the election was rigged, that results were misappropriated or there were irregularities, show proof.

“It is most uncalled for to hire revelers and brass band to disturb the tribunal in session,” he said.

Prince Sam stressed that the APC had the burden of proving their case at the tribunal, advising the party to stay on providing evidence to support its case rather than resort to despicable fanfares like the one acted at the last tribunal session for the Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district election.

“As comical as the fanfare was, the witness produced by the petitioner only collaborated INEC’s position that there were no elections in the polling units were INEC cancelled results because there was no accreditation,” he said.

￼The group maintained that Akwa Ibom people are aware of the antics of the opposition and would continue to stand solidly in support of their leaders especially the governor, Mr. Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, while awaiting the result the outcome of the Tribunal.