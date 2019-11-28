A/Ibom: Gov. Udom seeks Fg’s attention on failed roads

The Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has once again appealed to the Federal Government to urgently intervene in collapsed federal highways across the state.

Emmanuel made this call while inspecting state government intervention work on some failed portions of the Calabar-Itu high way to save lives of commuters.

According to him, the collapse of the post war federal road, an important linkage between the South south and South east regions, has severely affected free flow of traffic, economic activities of the people and caused untold hardship to residents and commuters.

The governor disclosed that despite paucity of funds his administration has intervened in some of the federal highways to ease the hardship encountered by motorists and commended the contractor, Nigerpet, for addressing the underground erosion that has cut off some sections of the road.

Recall that federal government has budgeted for Calabar-Itu highway on many occasions and mobilized Julius Berger to site weeks before the 2019 general elections, but the project site was abandoned soon afterwards.

Similarly, Governor Emmanuel has raised concern about another abandoned Abak – Ikot Abasi Road project awarded by the Federal Government, calling for urgent review of the rehabilitation project.

He said the road has been abandoned soon after excavation turning the highway into a deathtap for commuters.

Other projects inspected by the governor were the ongoing over head bridge (Fly-Over) Project at Ikot Oku Ikono/Ekom Iman roundabout, Uyo LGA; Uyo – Etinan road project/Etinan roundabout, Etinan and Ekpene Ukpa Bridge, all in Etinan local government area.