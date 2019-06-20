A/Ibom NASS Tribunal: Witnesses fail to disproof irregularities

It was a set-back for the All Progressives Congress at the National Assembly Tribunal in Akwa Ibom as its witnesses failed to disproof irregularities in the areas where elections were cancelled.

Witnesses of the APC and its candidate Godswill Akpabio who are contesting the result of the National Assembly polls, were unable to disproof irregularities in Ekpenyong wards 1 and 2

The first witness for the day (W8), Ubokutom Nyah, who claimed to be the APC polling agent in Ekpenyong-2, was however proven not to be by the lead counsel to PDP, Mr. Solomon Umoh SAN.

Umoh submitted that Nyah’s name was not on the list of party polling agents submitted by the APC in the state to the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).

Umoh also presented the Voters’ Register for the unit, where the witness identified his name though claimed the register was not genuine, before the lead counsel declared to the court that the witness was not an agent at the elections.

After being also cross examined by counsel to Sen. Chris Ekpenyong, Kanu Agabi, SAN, the witness stressed that he had the tag of party agent and worked as one during the election.

“I was not privy to see the names submitted to INEC but I was given a ward agent tag.”

Asked whether elections held in his ward, Nyah, answered in affirmative that there was accreditation and election in all the units in his ward, however he admitted that he did not witnessed the exercise in all the polling units but only got the reports and results from what he was told by the unit agents.

Next in the witness stand was the ninth witness (W9) for petitioner, Hon Cletus Udo Akpan of Oruk Obong, Ekpenyong Atai ward 1.

Akpan while being cross examined by the lead counsel Umoh, was unable to find his name on the voters’ register and could also not produce his voter’s card.

This prompted the PDP lead Counsel to hold thus: “My Lord, I put it to him that he is not a registered voter, that is why he did not attach his voter’s card to his witness statement”, Umoh declared.

The witness also went on to inform the tribunal that he did not physically witness announcement of results in the 15 polling units of his ward but only based his submissions on reports he received from polling unit agents via telephone.

He told the tribunal however that accreditation took place in all polling units within his ward, a claim that did not tally with exhibits presented by INEC which showed no record of accreditation.

After a 30-minute recess, the petitioner called the tenth witness (W10), Raphael Udoma.

Udoma claimed under cross examination that exhibits presented to him which included voter’s register and result sheets from INEC were at variance with the ones actually used at polling units in his ward.

He however admitted that he did not witnessed accreditation and election in all polling units but relied on oral reports.

“I chose to believe my informants who told me that there were elections in their units, I don’t believe the reports contained in the Exhibits from INEC that elections were cancelled. It is shocking”, Raphael Udoma exclaimed.

After cross examining W10, the tribunal adjourned the session to sit again on Thursday, June 20, when the petitioner is expected to submit its last set of witnesses.