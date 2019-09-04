A/Ibom: PDP knocks APC for attacking traditional rulers

The Akwa Ibom State Chapter of Peoples Democratic Party has described as deceptive, allegation by the APC in the state that traditional rulers were not neutral in passing a verdict on the 2019 polls.

PDP in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong on Tuesday said that the APC’s recent publication was targeted at belittling the revered traditional rulers for demanding an end to needless attacks on the Governor.

The party stressed that the admonition by the traditional fathers was made in good faith, adding that it was no attempt to get the APC to stop their quest for legal redress.

“The APC through their leadership has accused almost anybody and anything within sight as being instrumental to their electoral loss. These allegations, when heard, tend to reduce the intellectual standing of the average Akwa Ibom citizen,” he said.

The PDP reminded the APC that prior to the election, they had posted videos and news of some paramount rulers who openly endorsed their candidates.

“We apologize to our revered royal fathers for the unmerited insults hurled at them by people who strenuously tried to gain their support through financial inducements, political horse trading and even threats.

“Having played God and lost favour with men, they are irredeemably pained and have found comfort in spewing shameless lies and exhibiting irreverent behaviour. The Akwa Ibom public is well aware of their atrocious disposition and can therefore not take them seriously.”

The PDP advised that the traditional rulers who are custodians of customs, values and traditions must be respected since they have a right to intervene when situations arise.