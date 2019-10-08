Aba women draw battle line with Gov. Ikpeazu over bad roads, others

Women in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia on Tuesday disrupted activities in the commercial city over bad roads and poor infrastructure.

The women threatened to shutdown the Government House in protest of bad governance in the State.

The women, mostly traders who came out in their hundreds issued a 90-day ultimatum to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to the fix the bad roads in Aba and ensure payment of salaries to civil servants in the State.

Speaking to newsmen, the women leader threatened that there will be a return of Aba Women riot of 1929 if their demands were not met.

Security men were on ground to control the situation.