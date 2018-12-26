Abdulrazak APC candidate’s billboards destroyed in Kwara again

Political miscreants have destroyed the billboards of Abdulrahman Abdulrazak, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Kwara state.

It was the second time that the thugs would violate the candidate’s campaign billboards and it came hours after thugs prevented him from addressing Emir Sulu Gambari at the Ilorin Emirates Descendants Progressive Union, in Ilorin on Christmas Day.

Abdulrahman tweeted about the destruction in some areas of the capital of Ilorin on Twitter Wednesday:”The orchestrated attack on me at IEDPU yesterday has continued today but now with our billboards all over Kwara. What they don’t know is this: #OTOGE is not just words on a billboard, it’s now ingrained in the hearts of every Kwaran, and NO ONE can take it from our hearts”.

On Tuesday, he tweeted: “The pre-meditated disruption that was unleashed at the Emir’s Palace during today’s IEDPU shows how desperate the establishment is. Tell them, it’s already late. They can only stop me from speaking today, but they CAN’T silence the people’s voice”.

#Otoge, the campaign buzzword of the candidate, means ‘Enough is Enough’. The APC candidate said he is poised to topple the Saraki political dynasty in the state.

Abdulrazak’s campaign organisation later condemned the disruption at the Emir’s palace, said to have been done by supporters of Senator Bukola Saraki.

“The development at the IEDPU programme where some touts and street urchins shouting ‘Sai Bukky’ disrupted a community event is disappointing, embarrassing and antithetical to good moral and ethics for which Ilorin community is known.

“Apart from reminding everyone of the desperation for which the evil status quo in Kwara is known, the sad event clearly points at the extent to which the parasitic gangs will go in the coming months to continue to keep Kwara and its people down.

“The disruption of the event just when the Kwara APC governorship candidate AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq was about to give his speech exposed the shenanigans of the urchins and their paymasters whose uninspiring radio programme earlier in the day has drawn the scorn and condemnation of every Kwaran home and abroad. The disruption was probably a damage control for their insulting radio programme.”

The campaign team alleged that the intention was to damage the good image of the APC candidate and “slow down the tsunami that is already consuming their unproductive political fiefdom in Kwara.”