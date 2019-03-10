Abuja: Kuje council poll declared inconclusive

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Kuje Area Council chairmanship and councillorship elections inconclusive.

It was the second council after Bwari where Saturday’s polls could not be concluded.

INEC’s Returning Officer for the council, Zainab Gbefwi, told newsmen that the election was declared inconclusive due to electoral violence in Rubochi.

Gbefwi said that because of the violence, the elections in Rubochi ward and some polling units in Kwaku and Kabi where Card Readers were not fully used had to be cancelled.

She added that INEC materials were destroyed and some adhoc staff injured in the course of the violence that occurred.

“At the end of collation, there was no clear winner because the candidate that had the majority votes had one-quarter of two-thirds of the votes cast.

“But the difference between the candidate with the majority votes and the next candidate is very small as compared to the number of registered voters and votes cancelled,” she said.

The returning officer said that re-run elections would be organised in Kabi, Kasa, and other polling units, where over voting occurred.

She said that the date for the re-run would be announced later after consultations with the FCT Resident Electoral Officer.