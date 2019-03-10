“Accept defeat in good faith” – INEC advises politicians

By Mohammed Ahmed Kaigama

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Bauchi state, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, has advised politicians to accept defeat in good faith in the Saturday Governorship and State Assembly elections.

The REC gave the advice in his opening remarks at the collation and declaration of Governorship election in Bauchi on Sunday.

He reminded supporters and the political gladiators that “it is only God that gives power to whom He wishes.

“So in this spirit, I appeal to the eventual winner and loser to be magnanimous in victory and gallant in defeat.

“This is important because we believe power belongs to God and whatever reaction that will follow the announcement should be within the confines of law,’’ he said.

He said, “The journey began four years back and today we are witnessing a historic event where the winner God has destined will be officially announced, having fulfilled all requirements of the land.

The Returning Officer of the Bauchi State Governorship election, Prof. Mohammed kyari, appealed to the supporters to be calm.

“We are going to conduct the collation and declaration of the governorship results in a serene environment and make everybody comfortable during the session’’, he said.

He said the results would be announced as soon as came in from the local government areas of the state. (NAN)