Accountability key to actualising SDGs – NGO

By Ruth Oketunde

Dean Initiative, an NGO, has urged Nigerians to promote public accountability and transparency in order for the country to achieve the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

Mr Semiye Michael, the Project Coordinator of the NGO, made the call in Abuja during a road show as part of the activities to commemorate the 2019 UN SDGs Action Campaign Week.

The campaign is a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General to scale up, broaden, and sustain the global movement to take action for the SDGs.

The theme for 2019 campaign is: “ Mobilising Action for the Global Goal.”

Micheal noted that the campaign was important for Nigerians to see themselves as stakeholders in achieving the SDGs goals by 2030.

“Together we all have the responsibility of achieving the 17 SDGs for our country to be a better place to live for all of us, “ he said.

Micheal noted that Nigeria placed 159 out of 162 countries among the countries implementing since SDGs in 2015.

“This is not good for us but I believe that with our invaluable contributions, we will get there.

“Let us hold ourselves and those around us accountable, to promote public accountability and transparency.”

Contributing, Mr Hamzat Lawal, Executive Director, Connected development, said that every Nigerian had a responsibility “in building the country of our dream.“

He also said that doing the right thing in the little position one occupied would ensure that the country achieve the global agenda by 2030.

“We have 11 years to achieve the SDGs and I want all Nigerians to ask themselves how old they will be by that time.

“We can use the duties of our office to act for the global goals.

“That is why we have mobilised young people to look at how they can contribute to achieve this.

“We believe that engagement and commitment will bring about ideas and solutions,” he said.

Ms Tracy Okoro, Head of Projects, Dean Initiative, stressed the need for the major involvement of young people in the development of strategy to actualise the SDGs.

“Though, they are involved in the latter stage, but that is not good enough.

“Looking at where Nigeria is placed on the global index, you will see that it does not reflect our true position.

“But Nigeria is in need of accurate data for all our actions because I know a lot of people who are working toward achieving the SDGs,” she said. (NAN)