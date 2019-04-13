ACF mourns late Justice Mamman Nasir

Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has described late Justice Mamman Nasir, former President, Court of Appeal as an embodiment of hard work, diligence and selflessness, who committed his life to nation building.

The ACF said this in a condolence message to the family of the late jurist, signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mohammed Ibrahim, issued in Kaduna on Saturday.

It said that Nigeria and the North in particular have lost a finest elder statesman, bridge builder and a leader who lived a simple and humble life.

‘The elder statesman was a man of great vision and public intelligence which he put to use in tireless support for the unity and stability of Nigeria.

“The late elder statesman would be remembered for his commitment to national unity, peace, harmony through selfless service to his fatherland.

“And above all, for his sustenance of the legacy of late Prenier of Northern Nigeria, Ahmadu Bello, Sardauna of Sokoto, to wit, honesty, selfless service, accountability and respect for constituted authority.”

The ACF prayed that those he left behind would live up to what he stood for.

It also prayed for the repose of his soul in Aljannah firdaus, and for the family, the government and people of Katsina State to bear the loss with fortitude.

Nasir, the Gadiman Katsina and District Head of Malumfashi, was buried Saturday evening at Malumfashi cemetery.