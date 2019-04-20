Acting CJN’s appointment extended by 3 months

The National Judicial Council has extended the appointment of the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad for another three months.

The NJC, in a statement issued on Saturday by its spokesman, Soji Oye said the decision to extend Justice Muhammad’s appointment was taken at the 88th Meeting of the council held on Thursday.

It further said that the extension was at the instance of President Muhammadu Buhari, who made a request to that effect.

The statement reads: “The attention of the National Judicial Council has been drawn to an online newspaper and daily newspaper report stating that the Council would meet next week to deliberate on the extension of the Acting Appointment of Honourable Dr. Justice I. T. Muhammad CFR, as the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“Contrary to the above, the Council actually met on Thursday 18th April, 2019 and at the 88th Meeting considered and approved the request of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for the extension of the appointment of Hon. Dr. Justice I. T. Muhammad, CFR, as the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria for another three (3) months and council has since forwarded its approval to the President.”