Activist lauds NDDC on forensic audit

By Deji Abdulwahab

An activist, Mr Timi Frank, has commended the leadership of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for inaugurating a 50-member committee to audit projects and verify contracts awarded by the commission.

Frank, who is the former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said this in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said that the committee would assist in unmasking those depriving the Niger Delta people of expected developmental projects.

According to him, there is need for all true sons and daughters of the region to fully support such move because it is about the development of their long suffering region.

“For the development of Niger Delta region, we will no longer keep quite. People must do the right thing.

“The ordinary people of Niger Delta cannot continue to suffer, living without portable water to drink or without good roads.

“Many qualified youths are without commensurable jobs while the region’s resources meant for development are being shared.

“It is high time we name and shame those who are holding us down in the Niger Delta,” Frank said.

He urged the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Mr Godswill Akpabio to ensure that the directive for forensic audit was carried out to the latter. (NAN)