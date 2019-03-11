Adamawa APC kicks against inconclusive governorship election

By Muhammad Auwal/Yola

The Adamawa Chapter of the All Progressives Congress(APC) has rejected the result of Saturday’s governorship election in some local government areas in the state.

Mustafa Salihu, APC National Vice Chairman, North East, announced the rejection on Monday in Yola.

Salihu, who was the state collation officer of Presidential and Governorship elections, alleged that the governorship election that was declared inconclusive by INEC was full of irregularities.

“We want to bring into the notice of the public serious irregularities associated with the just concluded governorship election. As a party, we reject this result in totality.

“Because there are evidences that voting process were compromised, in a lot of Polling Units, Card Readers were not used. There were over voting and our agents were chased away, ” Salihu said.

He said the party had petitioned INEC on the election process from polling units, wards, local government and the state level but the petition was rejected.

He listed the areas where he alleged the irregularities took place to include Demsa, Lamurde, Numan ,Guyuk, Michika and Madagali Local Government areas.

Salihu alleged that the polling units that INEC declared the Saturday’s governorship election inconclusive covered just one per cent of polling units and urged the commission to expand its investigation to cover more areas.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that INEC on Monday announced that Saturday’s governorship election in the state was inconclusive because the number of votes cancelled was higher than the margin between the leading PDP candidate and the first runner up APC candidate. (NAN)