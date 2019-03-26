Adamawa: Bindow, Fintiri test popularity in make-up poll

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed March 28 for the conduct of governorship supplementary election in Adamawa.

INEC on Tuesday, in a notice posted on its twitter handle, @inecnigeria, said that the decision followed the suspension of the court order stopping it from conducting the election.

“Following the discharge of the injunction, which stopped the governorship supplementary election in Adamawa state in the case filed by the Movement for the Restoration and Defence of Democracy (MRDD), INEC will now conduct the election on Thursday, March 28.

“The poll will hold from 8a.m to 2 p.m in 29 Registration Areas (RAs), 44 Polling Units across 14 Local Government Areas (LGAs) with a total number of 40, 988 registered voters.”

The INEC had fixed March 23, 2019 as the date of the rerun after declaring the earlier election inconclusive but the court stopped the conduct of the election in the state pending the determination of a suit before it.

The said suit was filed by Eric Thema of the MRDD.

He complained about the omission of his party’s logo from the ballot papers used for the first governorship election held on March 9, 2019, stating that it affected his chances.

Justice Abdulaaziz Waziri of Yola State High court on Tuesday lifted the interlocutory injunction restraining INEC from conducting supplementary governorship elections.

The Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Hammadu Fintiri, was leading with a 32,476-vote margin from the first election after polling 367,471 votes while the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Jubrilla Bindow had 334,995 votes.