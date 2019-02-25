Adamawa produces another female senator Aisha Dahiru

Hajia Aisha Dahiru of All Progressives Congress ( APC) has won Adamawa Central Senatorial seat, becoming the only female senator from North east following the defeat of Senator Binta Garba by PDP .

The Returning Officer, Prof Buba Jakusko, said Aisha Dahiru of APC scored 188,526 votes and emerged as winner.

while Murtala Chibado and Mustafa Madawaki of PDP and ADC scored 96,530 and 36,030 votes respectively.

The incumbent senator, Abdulaziz Nyako is now contesting for Adamawa governorship under the platform of African Democratic Congress ( ADC)

The Adamawa Central Senatorial District comprises Yola South, Yola North, Girei, Fufore, Song and Gombi local government areas.

In the Yola North ,Yola South and Girei federal constituency, 10 political parties participated in the selection and Abdurrauf Modibbo of APC won the seat with 80,453 votes.

While Jafar Ribadu of PDP scored 48,476 votes and Mustafa Ibrahim of ADC pulled 29,222 votes.

In Shelleng/Guyuk federal constituency, the INEC returning officer , Professor Ana. Muhammed, declared Mr. Gibeon Goribi of PDP as winner where he scored a total of 32, 688 votes.

Goribi defeated the incumbent Mr. Gutuwa Philip of APC who scored a total of 20,988 votes.