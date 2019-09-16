Aero begins flight operations to Benin

By Yunus Yusuf

A Nigerian carrier, Aero Contractors, on Monday began flight operations on the Lagos-Benin route as part of its expansion drive.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the airline’s Boeing 737-500 aircraft departed the Murtala Muhammed Airport 2 in Lagos at about 5:05 p.m. to Benin Airport.

Aero Contractors. with the move, has joined Arik Air and Air Peace which already operate daily flights to Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Capt. Ado Sanusi, Managing Director, Aero Contractors, in a statement said the airline would operate into Benin City four times a week – Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday .

“We are resuming these operations to give people from the state opportunity to make Aero their preferred choice of the airlines operating into the city.

“Resuming operations on the Benin route will reinforce the strength and quality of our brand.

“We will continue to offer the most reliable, safe and secure operations which the airline is renowned for,” Sanusi said.

He explained that for weekdays, the flight would depart Lagos to Benin at 4:55 pm and out of Benin to Lagos at 6:15 pm, while on Sundays, it would depart Lagos to Benin at 12:40 pm and out of Benin to Lagos at 2:00pm.

Sanusi said that the airline intended to increase its flight frequencies to daily in the not too distant future.

NAN reports that the aircraft is expected to be received at the Benin Airport by Edo State Government officials and other eminent personalities. (NAN).