AFEX to launch platform to educate investors

By Oluwafunke Ishola

A commodity exchange firm, AFEX Commodities Exchange Ltd, says it will soon launch a platform that will educate investors on the commodities in the Nigerian market.

Obianuju Okafor, the firm’s Corporate Communications Analyst, said on Thursday in Lagos that the aim was to enhance investors’ knowledge in the commodity to create wealth.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that AFEX Commodities Exchange Limited is Nigeria’s first private sector commodity exchange firm established in 2014.

Its intervention in the agriculture sector includes services such as deployment of storage services, provision of electronic warehouse receipts, and the facilitation of input financing.

Okafor said that there were many opportunities in a commodity value chain, which investors must be aware of to create wealth.

She said that currently, only few investors in the commodity market understood the structure and operations of the market, hence the need to expand the scope.

“With inclusion and innovation at the centre of today’s commodity markets, investors can find several routes to participate in the market,” Okafor said.

According to her, this is provided that they are suitably educated and informed about opportunities inherent in the commodities.

She said that the platform would be designed to accommodate online trainings, digitally distributed learning materials, as well as physical workshops.

Okafor added that the platform would reach various audience groups and satisfy their unique educational needs.

She said that the platform would be useful for three key groups of participants- institutional and retail investors, brokers and smallholder farmers.

The communications analyst said that for smallholder farmers, a train the trainer model would be adopted to ensure efficient knowledge dissemination on various farming processes and beneficial practices to the farmer. (NAN)