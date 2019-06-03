Again, NYCN gets new executives at extra-ordinary congress

……….. Almustapha Asuku elected President

The management committee of the National Youth Council of Nigeria has elected Almustapha Asuku and 23 others to lead the affairs of the NYCN for the next two years.

The election which held in Abuja during the extra Ordinary Congress of the council, is coming barely two weeks after the former Sports Minister recognised another team as the rightful leadership.

The extra ordinary congress made up of the management committee – Board of Trustees, critical stakeholders, Voluntary Youth Organization (VYO) and state Chairmen of NYCN met and elected the new set of executive.

The board of trustees Chairman NYCN Ambassador Dickson Akoh who precided over the congress, reminded delegates that the extra ordinary Congress was necessitated in view of the court ruling that voided the Gombe Congress and any other parallel congresses held.

He described as a show of shame, a recent exercise by some aggrieved young Nigerian who engaged in self-declaration as president and NEC members in Abuja.

He added that the action of the group also led to the need for the also cumulates the need for this Extra Ordinary Congress.

NAN report that the Council has gone back and forth with its leadership crisis: First it was a threat to pass a no-confidence vote on the President Bello Shagari by the NEC in March.

Barely two months later, the NEC retracted and passed a vote of confidence on him. Two weeks after that, the BoT disbanded all executives of the Council, following a court ruling which had been subsisting for several months.

Few days after the disbandment, the former Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, also citing court orders, recognized Sara-Igbe Sokunbo, from the also disbanded Port Harcourt convention as the rightful president.

Two weeks after that and one week after the hand-over of the minister, the council has yet held another congress and elected new executives.

Speaking during the newly held elective congress, Akoh said that there were representatives from the sports ministry, BoT members, VYOs as well as state chairmen of the council.

He warned all desperate members to desist from impersonating as an executive member of the council, stressing that legal action shall be taken against any culprit.

Speaking after the election, the new President, Almustapha Asuku thanked God, the leadership of the incorporated trustees, State Chairmen, VYOs and all delegates for electing him.

He assured them that as president he will join hands with all the leaders to collectively sanitize and restore the integrity and lost glory of NYCN

He promised to ensure that the voices of Nigerian youths were heard at all levels of governance.

He appeal to all the security agencies, great minds and other stakeholders to cooperate with his team to move Nigeria to the next level.

Earlier the representative of permanent secretary Federal Ministry of youth and sport development Mr. Aliu Sule, a Deputy Director Network and Social Development, declared the extra ordinary Congress open.