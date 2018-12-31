Air Force bombs Boko Haram fighters near Baga

117 0
117 0
NAF Alpha jet
A Nigerian Air Force Alpha jet bombs Boko Haram fighters near Baga

By Doris Esa

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has neutralised several Boko Haram fighters at their hideout near Baga in Northern Borno.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola,  said the operation was carried  out on Saturday.

He explained that the attack was conducted after a NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform spotted the terrorists assembled under some trees around the Fish Dam near Baga.
(Watch the bombing:

Daramola said the ATF therefore, dispatched an Alpha Jet aircraft to attack the location.

” The aircraft multiple attack passes, killing several of the terrorists and causing serious injuries to others.

“The surviving terrorists were mopped-up in subsequent follow on strikes,” the spokesman said.

I found this interesting

I didin't find this interesting

Join the Conversation

Back to top

Copyright © 2016 News Agency of Nigeria. Powered by Metric Internet