Air Force hits Boko Haram logistics base

By Doris Esa

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed a Boko Haram logistics base near Arege in the northern part of Borno.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the operation was conducted on Saturday.

“This was accomplished in an air strike conducted on Feb. 2, after series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions revealed the presence of some vehicles and equipment, well camouflaged under dense vegetation in the area.

“Accordingly, the ATF scrambled a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet aircraft to attack the location, supported by an ISR aircraft which conducted the Battle Damage Assessment (BDA) for the mission.

“The BDA revealed that the Alpha Jet’s bomb strikes scored direct hits on the target location, totally destroying the vehicles and other logistics items, thereby further degrading the terrorists’ capabilities,” he said.

Daramola said at the end of the attack, the entire area was engulfed in fire and terrorists in the location were neutralised.

The spokesman said the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the North East.