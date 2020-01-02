Air Peace gets 3rd IOSA certification

By Yunus Yusuf

Air Peace has received its third International Air Transport Association Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certification.

Mr Stanley Olisa, the Corporate Communications Executive of Air Peace, stated this in a statement he released to newsmen on Thursday in Lagos.

He said that the new certification had reaffirmed the airline’s commitment to safety and set the tone for the aviation sector in 2020.

Olisa said that this development came on the heels of the airline’s announcement of flight operations from Lagos to Ibadan, Kano and Owerri.

It would be recalled that the airline set a record when it obtained its first IOSA barely two years into its operations and was, subsequently, inducted as a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the airline, Mrs Toyin Olajide, said that the certification was another feather added to Air Peace’s cap.

According to her, it confirms the airline’s uncompromising adherence to safety standards in line with global best practices.

“The exercise this time around was tougher than what obtained in previous years.

“But, we scaled through the hurdles of every phase of the certification process due to our unwavering drive to keep raising the bar in our operations,” she said.

She also reassured the flying public of the airline’s resolve to continue to comply with best safety standards and promised more seamless connectivity and an expanded route network in 2020.

Olajide applauded the IATA for its efforts at ensuring that stakeholders in the aviation sector globally comply with stipulated safety standards.

She said that the airline would continue to blaze the trail in Africa’s aviation landscape.

“Air Peace has attained an enviable position as West Africa’s leading airline.

“It will continue to raise the bar in flight services by ensuring 100 per cent compliance with all safety codes as required by the industry’s regulatory bodies,” she said.

Also, the Director of Audit Programmes at IATA, Catalin Cotrut, congratulated Air Peace on the successful completion of the audit.

He implored the airline to always comply with the standard reporting responsibilities in accordance with the IOSA Programme Manual (IPM) Section 7.7.1.

NAN reports that the IATA Operational Safety Audit Programme is an internationally recognised and accepted system designed to evaluate the operational management and control systems of airlines.(NAN)