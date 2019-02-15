Air Peace lauds Dickson for constructing Bayelsa Airport

By Adekunle Williams and Solomon Asowata

Nigerian carrier, Air Peace, has commended Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa for constructing the new Bayelsa International Airport, saying it was a new dawn for the people of the state.

Air Peace’s Chief Operating Officer, Mrs Oluwatoyin Olajide, gave the commendation on Friday in Lagos after Air Peace became the first airline to operate commercial flight into the new airport on Thursday.

Olajide said the airport would be a vehicle for the industrial and economic development of the state.

“Air Peace is an airline of many firsts. We are indeed honoured and delighted to make another history as the first commercial airline to operate into the Bayelsa Airport.

“We commend Gov. Dickson for this great project aimed at opening Bayelsa up for rapid industrial and economic development.

“Since we commenced commercial flight operations over four years ago, Air Peace has greatly contributed to the development of cities and states we operate into.

“We have no doubt that the Bayelsa International Airport will provide us an opportunity to support the efforts of Bayelsa Government to develop the state.

“It is indeed a new dawn for the people and residents of Bayelsa,” she said in a statement by the airline’s Corporate Communications Manager, Mr Chris Iwara.

She therefore, urged the flying public and the business community to take advantage of this wonderful facility to break new grounds and their business and leisure interests.

The chief operating officer said the airline’s 50-seater Embraer 145 jet, piloted by Capt. Crosby Otobo and his crew, took off on Thursday from the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos at 2.50 p.m.

According to the statement, the aircraft landed on the 3.5-kilometre runway of the Bayelsa International Airport at 3.35 p.m.

It said the flight was welcomed by a crowd of overjoyed top personalities from the state and with a water guard salute by men of the Fire Service Department in the airport.