Air Peace says will operate UAE flights from MMIA

By Adekunle Williams and Solomon Asowata

Nigerian carrier, Air Peace, on Tuesday said its planned flights services to Dubai and Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates would be operated from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The airline, which made the disclosure on Tuesday in Lagos, dismissed reports that it was planning to originate its flights to Sharjah and Dubai from the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.

It maintained that the MMIA, Lagos, was strategic to the launch of Air Peace international flight operations.

According to the company, arrangements for the airline’s long-haul flight services to Dubai, Sharjah, London, Houston, Guangzhou-China, Mumbai and Johannesburg were nearing conclusion.

“Our plan to operate our Sharjah and Dubai services from the MMIA, Lagos remains unchanged.

“Our strategic plan is to commence our international flight operations from Lagos, with Sharjah and Dubai preceding other routes.

“As we have variously promised, we will eventually expand our international operations to cover other cities and regions of Nigeria and even the West Coast of Africa,” it said in a statement by its Corporate Communications Manager, Mr Chris Iwarah.

The airline noted that the goal of Air Peace was to leverage its broad domestic and regional route network in offering the flying public a reliable alternative.

“This will be clearer as our long-haul route network unfurls.

“But we envisage that the base of our international operations will remain the MMIA, Lagos, while mini-hubs will be created in the North, East and South of Nigeria and West Africa.”

The company said this would ensure that the airline fully realise its vision to create seamless flight connectivity and positively impact the economies of its areas of operations.