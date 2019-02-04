Aisha Buhari reviews campaign tactics

By Ahmed Ubandoma

The Wife of the President, Hajia Aisha Buhari, has meet with the members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Women and Youths (WAY) Presidential Campaign team to re-strategise for the success in the presidential election.

The meeting which held at the Presidential Villa on Sunday in Abuja had in attendance, the chairman of central working committee of APC women and youths retired Gen. Buba Marwa among others.

Mrs Buhari commended the efforts of the campaign team in galvanising support for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

She also expressed her gratitude to the team for embarking on a door-to-door campaign by informing Nigerians on the success recorded by the APC administration especially in the agricultural sector and the fight against insurgency.

The wife of the President assured the delegation of her commitment to ensure greater participation of women and youths during before and after election.

In his remark, the chairman, central working committee of the campaign team, retired Gen. Buba Marwa, expressed appreciation to Aisha for the continued support to the campaign team.

Marwa said: “This is the first time in the history of electioneering campaign that a women and youths presidential campaign team will be launched in our country.

“This is because women and youths are key to the success of any election because they formed eighty per cent of our voting population’’ he said.

He said the campaign team had embarked on tour of the north and southern parts of Nigeria to galvanise support for the re-election of President Buhari.

Marwa assured the wife of the president of their determination to further engage their members on a door-to-door and a grassroots mobilisation to ensure the victory of APC in the February 16 Presidential election.

Also speaking, the former Inspector General of Police and member of the campaign team Mr Suleiman Abba, said: “We will use every opportunity to mobilise and sensitise Nigerians on the achievements of the APC administration.’’

Abba however, emphasized the need for the campaign team to engage media in the campaign for adequate publicity.

He assured the wife of the president of their readiness to educate Nigerians on the dangers of electing the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“We will continue to meet the press and let me assure you that we will not relent in our campaign, we will let the people know the dangers of electing PDP again.’’

On her part, the former Deputy Governor of Plateau State Mrs Pauline Tallen, said the campaign team has recorded huge success in the states visited so far.

Tallen told the gathering that mammoth crowd of party supporters were always at hand to welcome the team in states visited.

According to her, that was a sign of love and appreciation by women and youths on the achievement of the governing APC.

The meeting was also attended by the wife of Nasarawa State Governor, Mairo Al-Makura, and Dr. Hajo Sani, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration.